"u wouldn’t expect" - Bayley teases the possibility of returning to WWE and challenging a top champion

Bayley has teased the possibility of her returning to WWE and challenging the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose.

This coming Tuesday, a 20-woman Battle Royal will determine the new #1 contender for Rose's NXT Women's Championship.

While reacting to a recent tweet from Rose, Bayley suggested that she might be an unexpected entrant into the 20-woman Battle Royal next week on NXT 2.0.

"Idk maybs some1 u wouldn’t expect wat u think," wrote Bayley

Check out Bayley's response to Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @WWE_MandyRose @WWENXT Idk maybs some1 u wouldn’t expect wat u think @WWE_MandyRose @WWENXT Idk maybs some1 u wouldn’t expect wat u think

In response to the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Rose claimed that she was open to surprises and hinted that she wouldn't mind if the former decided to step up as a potential challenger for the NXT Women's Title.

Rose tweeted the following:

The WWE Universe's reaction to Bayley's response to Mandy Rose

The WWE Universe had some interesting reactions to Bayley's response to Mandy Rose.

With The Role Model once again teasing a potential return to WWE programming, fans liked the idea of her possibly dethroning Rose as the NXT Women's Champion.

Check out some of the best reactions to Bayley's tweet:

Rose has been the NXT Women's Champion for 260+ days after defeating Raquel Gonzalez/Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc 2021.

Since then, she has defended the title against the likes of Dakota Kai, Wendy Choo, and very recently secured a controversial win over Roxanne Perez after her tag team partner, Cora Jade, surprisingly turned heel.

The former Golden Goddess also surpassed Charlotte Flair's title reign recently. Appearing on The Bump, she discussed the major achievement:

"I thought about it yesterday when I was sitting, getting ready for my match and I was like, 'Wow, who would've thought Mandy Rose passed Charlotte Flair's NXT reign?' I feel like, I go back and think about the times, you know, my times on RAW and SmackDown but I have to say, I'm having the most fun I've ever had in NXT. You know, obviously not only because I'm the champ but for many other reasons. You know, helping the other women out here, kind of giving back a little bit too. Obviously, I'm the veteran here."

It now remains to be seen when Bayley will return to action having been sidelined for over a year.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bayley contend for the NXT Women's Championship? Yes No 5 votes so far