Bayley vs Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler set for Survivor Series 2019

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Nov 2019, 08:56 IST

The Queen of Spades faces The Man

The Queen of Spades runs through SmackDown

Shayna Baszler has been nothing short of dominant since joining NXT a few years ago. Now a two-time NXT Women's Champion, Baszler has tapped out incredible competitors like Ember Moon, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, and Io Shirai.

In fact, very few Superstars have walked away from Shayna Baszler without serious injury. Tap, nap, or snap is a mantra that she lives by. On SmackDown last week, Baszler gave the Blue Brand a taste of what she's capable of.

The champ assaulted Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross, and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, leaving all three women laid out as she raised her title above her head. However, SmackDown's Champion wasn't the only one the leader of the Horsewomen was eyeing.

Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler meet face to face

On Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch was interviewed about her upcoming match at Survivor Series. The RAW Women's Champion will face both the SmackDown Women's Champion and the NXT Women's Champion in a Triple Threat match.

Before the segment could conclude, Baszler couldn't help but address her other opponent at the event. Baszler left Lynch with a lot to think about, even going so far as to say that she's not like Ronda Rousey, and she'll be focused on the Man.

Lynch reminded Baszler that war with the Man changes everyone, even the Baddest Woman on the Planet. At Survivor Series, both women will look to make an example out of each other. However, they'll have to do their best as to not take the new and improved Bayley lightly.

