Becky Lynch blasts MMA fighters who want to join WWE

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been one of the most important Superstars for WWE in recent years and is very popular with the WWE Universe.

Her popularity skyrocketed during her feud with former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey - after which Charlotte Flair was added to the feud - and now she's feuding with another former MMA fighter, Shayna Baszler.

While speaking at the WrestleMania 37 announcement, Lynch blasted UFC fighter Jon Jones, and other MMA stars who want to join WWE, thinking that it is a "cakewalk".

“I think people think that this is a cakewalk, there is nothing like what we do. And it’s not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself, and you have to obsessed with it, you have to love it. This isn’t a thing where you have one fight every six months, this is a thing where you’re fighting three, four, sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.”

She went on to say that MMA stars thinking "that it's an easy thing" irks her a lot.

“For people to sometimes think that it’s an easy thing that they can just stroll into, it kind of irks me, it irks me."

Jon Jones recently said that it was inevitable that he would join WWE some day, which has rubbed Lynch the wrong way.

