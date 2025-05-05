Becky Lynch to bring in 6'0 star as her enforcer after WWE Superstar's release? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch is all set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event. The Man cemented herself as a heel after viciously attacking her then-tag team partner, Valkyria, after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW after WrestleMania.

With Becky embracing her dark side, she may introduce an enforcer into the mix to ensure that she stays on top going forward. One potential candidate who can serve as Big Time Becks' enforcer is Lash Legend, a six-foot Superstar from NXT. After the Meta-Four disbanded on last week's NXT, the 27-year-old star could be looking for a fresh start. Aligning with The Man can be exactly what she needs to make an impact.

The former WNBA player has been on a roll over the past year. She made her Royal Rumble debut earlier this year and delivered an impressive performance. However, with the Meta-Four in the rearview and her former tag team partner, Jakara Jackson, getting released, The Boujee Bully finds herself in need of a new direction. By working under the guidance of a veteran like Becky Lynch, Lash Legend could elevate her career to the next level.

Her imposing presence and build make her a natural fit for the role of an enforcer. Having Lash by her side, The Man could create chaos in the entire women's division, opening up numerous possibilities for future storylines.

It is worth noting that this is purely based on speculation, and there are no reports of Becky Lynch bringing in an enforcer as of this writing. Fans will have to wait and see how The Man's heel run shapes up going forward.

Becky Lynch recently aired her frustrations with WWE's social media team

Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram and made accusations against WWE's social media team, claiming that the company was deliberately trying to "hide her greatness" from fans. Becky backed her claims up by posting multiple screenshots of the WWE Instagram handle not tagging her in posts.

"It has come to my attention that the WWE social team is trying to hide my greatness from the WWE audience. It is very upsetting, but here are some examples," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if WWE incorporates this in the ongoing storyline and takes action against Becky Lynch in the coming weeks on RAW.

