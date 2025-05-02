Becky Lynch makes major "accusations" against WWE ahead of huge title match at Backlash 

Becky Lynch called out WWE ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Man returned from a lengthy hiatus to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows, only to lose the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the following episode of RAW.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Big Time Becks took to Instagram to accuse the company of trying to hide her greatness. She shared several social media posts from the promotion in which she believed the company was not showing her enough respect.

"It has come to my attention that the WWE social team is trying to hide my greatness from the WWE audience. It is very upsetting, but here are some examples," said Lynch.

Lynch turned heel after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship and attacked Valkyria following the match. The veteran will be challenging Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next weekend at WWE Backlash 2025.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Becky Lynch's heel turn

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently praised Becky Lynch's return to the company and her heel turn on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long discussed Lynch's return and complimented her work in the ring. The Hall of Famer also spoke highly of her heel turn following WrestleMania 41.

"Well, congratulations to Becky Lynch. She's always been a great competitor. I've watched her work in the ring. She does a great job in there. And then I like what they did. You know, they had the celebration and then the next night, they crashed the party. That's great. That's how you get good heat. So congratulations to them." [From 00:36 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Bayley was supposed to compete alongside Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 but was attacked ahead of the match. Becky Lynch revealed that she was responsible for the attack on The Role Model during this past Monday's edition of RAW. It will be fascinating to see which star walks out of Backlash as the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More