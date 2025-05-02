Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (May 2, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will continue the build for the Backlash Premium Live Event next week. Several appearances and matches are expected to take place in the upcoming episode.
The May 2, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. It has a capacity of up to 16,980 and is the home of the AHL's Iowa Wild, IFL's Iowa Barnstormers, and the NBAGL's Iowa Wolves.
Several weekly shows since 2007 took place in tonight's arena like ECW, SmackDown, RAW, NXT, Main Event, 205 Live, and more. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show at the Wells Fargo Center was the December 21, 2023, episode of Main Event.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Des Moines, Iowa
Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?
Fans who want to watch the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, though only a few are available on the site. A single ticket costs $62 to $68, while two tickets range from $68 to $72.
What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?
As of this writing, only one match is scheduled for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, along with an appearance from a former World Champion.
Randy Orton and John Cena faced off again last week after the former attacked the latter on the RAW after 'Mania episode. At their latest meeting, a match at Backlash for the Undisputed Championship was made official. Tonight, The Viper will appear ahead of his title match.
The Miz appeared last week on WWE SmackDown, where he complained about being left out of WrestleMania 41. However, he was interrupted by a returning Aleister Black, who delivered a Black Mass. Tonight, both men will clash in a singles match.
The WWE SmackDown episode after 'Mania had a lot of notable moments, especially in the men's tag team division. Fraxiom had a successful brand debut against Los Garza, and the Street Profits retained the Tag Team titles against #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns in a memorable TLC match. It will be interesting to see what other developments will happen tonight.
The women's division also had an eventful time last week. After Jade Cargill challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women's title, their match was interrupted after Naomi attacked the challenger, and Nia Jax attacked the champion. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega was crowned the new Women's United States Champion after defeating Chelsea Green.