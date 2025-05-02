WWE announces 4-time World Heavyweight Champion is appearing on SmackDown this week

WWE is going all out to build the hype for its upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10. A four-time World Heavyweight Champion will be present on SmackDown this week.
Backlash is shaping up to be the one for the ages since it will mark John Cena's first appearance at the marquee show in 16 years. As it happens, he will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time since winning it from Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader will go up against his greatest rival - Randy Orton. The match is billed as "One Last Time," and will take place in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis.
WWE planted the seeds for this blockbuster feud on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Orton dropped Cena with an RKO out of nowhere. Both legends would later engage in a war of words on the following SmackDown, which ended with four-time World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton taking out John Cena with an RKO once again.
Earlier today, WWE announced that The Apex Predator will appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week.
There is no word on what he will do on the show. But with Cena not advertised to appear this Friday, it looks like Orton would have to take the storyline forward all by himself.
A veteran weighed in on whether Randy Orton will become a 15-time WWE World Champion at Backlash
Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter said he doesn't think The Viper would take a clear loss at Backlash 2025.
"I know Randy and I know what he will and won't agree to, and I don't think he would be comfortable doing a clean loss to John Cena in St. Louise. I just don't see that happening. (...) I think there would be some sort of controversy in the loss."
Travis Scott helped John Cena dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, a decision that didn't sit well with the fans.
Will the popular rapper make his presence felt at Backlash? Only time will tell.