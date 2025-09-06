Becky Lynch to bring back ghost of AJ Lee’s past to WWE as 5th member of the Vision? Exploring the possibility

The iconic AJ Lee is back, after 10 years away from WWE, much like her husband, CM Punk's return in 2023. She is expected to team up with Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, but AJ isn't stopping there; she already has her eyes on Lynch's Intercontinental Championship.

AJ Lee is seemingly back with WWE for the long haul, even if not on a full-time schedule, because she is otherwise involved with various other projects as well. And while the likes of Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Lyra Valkyria, Liv Morgan, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and many more stick out as enticing superstars for her to interact with, whether as allies or as enemies, there do exist opportunities for Lee to run it back with some former arch-rivals.

With Survivor Series: WarGames just around the corner, a singles feud with Becky Lynch may very well carry over into this year's Women's WarGames match for AJ Lee. This, of course, opens up an opportunity to have someone like Nikki Bella involved as well, whether on Becky's side or AJ's, but a much more exciting choice would be another Women's Revolution proponent and icon, Paige.

Paige shocked the WWE Universe in 2014 by defeating AJ Lee on her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania to capture the Divas Championship, sparking a heated on-and-off rivalry/alliance and real-life friendship. The two traded the title multiple times, with their clashes helping elevate the Divas division into a more competitive spotlight. Meanwhile, Paige and Becky Lynch, alongside Charlotte Flair, were a part of Team PCB, which served to introduce Flair and Lynch to WWE's main roster back in 2015.

AJ Lee and Paige being on opposite sides as they compete alongside the women they blazed the trail for a decade ago would be an incredible sight, but it could also open up so many possibilities.

Paige's shared and complex history with both women makes her an interesting choice to be involved in WarGames, and eventually lead to another WWE run for her, much like AJ Lee, where she can interact with and wrestle with some of WWE's rising stars and top women, with the division more stacked, talented, and diverse as ever. Becky Lynch could even forge a more permanent alliance with Paige by bringing her into The Vision and fully incorporate Paige into a full-time role over on Monday Night RAW.

Paige hasn't competed in a WWE ring in almost 8 years

Paige officially retired from WWE in 2018, having last gotten physical in a WWE ring in December 2017, and served in various roles thereafter, as SmackDown GM, as an analyst on WWE Backstage, and as a manager to The Kabuki Warriors. She exited the company following her contract expiry, since WWE doctors refused to medically clear her, eventually leading to her All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in 2022.

Paige's near-three-year tenure with the company, which saw her win the AEW World Women's Championship, was poorly received, and she could not make even a fraction of the impact she was expected to, whether as a babyface or as a heel.

While that may not be a positive sign vis-a-vis a potential return to the ring in WWE, her case is not unprecedented: there are indeed countless men and women who need the WWE structure, which often pushes one forward and doesn't necessarily hold one back. Paige hasn't been inside a WWE ring in five years and hasn't competed in WWE in almost eight years, but that could all change before the end of this year, especially with AJ Lee now back in WWE. And if AJ's age surprised you, Paige's age will shock you. She is still only 33.

