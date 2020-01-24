Becky Lynch clarifies comment about dropping the term"Women's" from the women's division

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News

24 Jan 2020, 09:02 IST SHARE

Lynch on WWE Backstage

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was a guest on WWE Backstage this week. "The Man" had stated at one point during the show that the term "Women's" should be dropped from the women's division. In addition to making it clear that the term should be do away with, Lynch said that gender shouldn't be an issue at this point.

"We need people, we need characters, we need people looking for the main event spot, not the top women's spot, the top spot."

Also read: WWE Superstar reveals how it felt to cover Roman Reigns in dog food

Lynch took to Twitter soon after, and posted a detailed explanation on the comments that she made on the FS1 show. She clarified that her statement wasn't about renaming the division, but about promoting equality. Lynch stated that she was simply advocating for equal opportunities that are based on one's skill, and not their gender. Check out Lynch's full statement in the tweet below:

Interestingly, soon after Lynch's appearance on WWE Backstage, an internal memo was reportedly released by WWE officials, stating that the NXT Women's title held by Rhea Ripley will simply be known as the NXT title henceforth.