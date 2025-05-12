Becky Lynch to be confronted by returning WWE Superstar on RAW? Potential explored 

Becky Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Lynch and Valkyria defeated The Judgment Day members for the Women's Tag Team Championship but were dethroned by The Miracle Kid and Big Mami Cool on RAW the very next day.

Ad

On the same episode of the red brand, The Man turned heel on the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Lynch recently revealed that she was the one who assaulted Bayley backstage, which led to The Role Model being sidelined from WrestleMania 41.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch can finally be confronted by a returning Bayley. Ever since she revealed herself as the mysterious attacker, fans have been speculating about a compelling feud between the two Horsewomen of WWE. With The Role Model being a babyface and Lynch a heel, it could become one of the top feuds on the women's roster for the year.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As per backstage reports, Bayley was removed from The Show of Shows match card using the injury angle to bring back Becky Lynch, which had been in the works for weeks. Further, The Man's quick feud with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship may have been done to elevate the mid-card title.

Becky Lynch reveals why her return to WWE TV was delayed

The Man's last match in 2024 was against Liv Morgan on May 27 on WWE RAW, with her contract expiring on June 1. Fans were expecting her to return sooner, but she did not make her comeback until April 2025 at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

During an interview with Variety, Becky Lynch revealed the reasons for her return getting delayed, despite her initially thinking she would be taking three months off during the summer of last year:

“I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer, when my contract came up. I was like, ‘Okay, seems like a good time to take a little break, get some stuff done.’ Then other things came up – I was filming Star Trek, and then Happy Gilmore. There was talk [of a return] around 'Rumble time, but then at the last minute, I got a skin condition. The next big event was WrestleMania, so it seemed to make sense, especially if I could take Bayley out of the mix and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant.”

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Becky Lynch continues her feud with Lyra Valkyria or begins a new one with a returning Bayley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More