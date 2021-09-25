Becky Lynch is too 'good' to be a heel

Becky Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam with a vengeance.

There was fire in Lynch's eyes as she took advantage of Bianca Belair to re-capture the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship. It was a stealthy move, but some called it downright heelish.

Since then, it's been made evident that Becky has indeed turned to the dark side and that she will be targeting fan favorites like Belair, Naomi, and others in the weeks to come.

WWE has tried to go this with Lynch before, and it didn't work.

When Lynch originally made her natural, organic rise to the top in 2018, she became perhaps the hottest commodity ever seen in women's wrestling. In the process, she became 'The Man.'

Management didn't quite see it that way and pushed her more in the direction of a heel while favoring her adversary, Charlotte Flair, as the babyface in their feud. Becky Lynch even cut a couple of promos berating the WWE Universe, but the fans were having none of it. They wouldn't accept her as the heel.

It didn't take long for the WWE creative team to hear the criticisms and eventually turn the ship around with Lynch. She went back to being a babyface again, hearing the crowd's cheers and (of course) selling truckloads of merchandise.

It looks like this current heel run by Becky is heading in much the same direction.

The message was supposed to be clear. Becky is back and badder than ever.

There's only one problem: People don't want to boo Becky Lynch. She's too likable.

Becky Lynch's hard-knock rise to the top a few years ago is well-documented. The fact that it happened right before our eyes makes it a real-life wrestling legend.

She showed the world her toughness and grit and became a superstar because of it. The world saw her soar to the main event of WrestleMania.

That sort of thing is hard to erase from fans' memories with just a quickie heel turn.

To her credit, Big Time Becks has tried her best to make people forget about her days as the Irish Lasskicker. She's been cocky, wearing outlandish outfits and showcasing downright, dirty tactics.

But for some reason, Becky Lynch is not getting real heel heat. The fans just like her too much to turn on her.

Try as she might, she's too lovable to be hated... and too respected to be reviled.

