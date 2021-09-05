Charlotte Flair reaches massive WWE milestone

Current RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached a massive WWE milestone. The Queen has now completed a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE.

Starting her WWE career in 2012, Charlotte Flair is the only woman to win each of the following titles: NXT Women's Championship, Divas Championship, RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team championship.

Charlotte Flair has now held a title in WWE for a combined 1,000 days. Ahead of The Queen is former RAW Women's Champion Asuka, who has been a champion for 1151 days. It's important to note that Asuka's number of reigns is far less than Charlotte's. The following picture shows the list of female WWE Superstars and their combined days as a champion.

List of combined days as women's champion in WWE

Charlotte Flair has her eyes set on her father Ric Flair's record

In a relatively short career, Charlotte Flair has already established herself as one of the greatest female WWE Superstars of all time. Last month at WWE SummerSlam, she defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to win the RAW Women's Championship, her 12th world title reign in WWE.

The Queen is one of the top contenders to break the record held by her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. His 16 world titles remain unmatched, and her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Charlotte claimed that she wants to surpass his record.

"I think I want to," said Charlotte. "I don't know! Because I don't know what it means. Like if I surpass, are then they gonna say it's Charlotte's dad?"

"Yes, I'm gonna be a 16-time champion one day," Charlotte added. "17 time! Cena better not beat me before."

Given how quickly Charlotte continues to win titles, it might not be long before she breaks The Nature Boy's record. Next week, she will be defending her title against Nia Jax on RAW. Assuming Charlotte wins, she'll continue to rack up her number of total days spent as a champion.

