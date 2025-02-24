Becky Lynch to help 36-year-old star to win her first singles title in WWE tonight? Exploring the chances

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE television since May of last year. Fans have been eagerly anticipating her comeback for the last few months. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it seems to be the perfect time for WWE to bring her back. The Man could make her blockbuster return tonight during a huge title match on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Rumors have been swirling that Lynch could play a major role during the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria. Big Time Becks was previously reported to debut a new character in WWE and this might be the perfect time. If she returns and costs Valkyria the title, it would instantly generate significant heat for the multi-time Women's Champion.

Lyra Valkyria has been wandering directionless on RAW. A feud with a veteran like Becky Lynch could put her in the spotlight on the Road to WrestleMania. Besides, a heel version of Lynch could further elevate Lyra as a bigger babyface. However, the chances of The Man helping the 36-year-old Dakota Kai win the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW seem low.

Ad

Trending

If that does not happen, there is a possibility that Becky could attack Valkyria following the match to kick off their WrestleMania feud. The presence of the Women's Intercontinental Title could raise the stakes for their potential rivalry. Regardless of what unfolds tonight, the one thing that seems certain is that Lynch's return is on the horizon.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for tonight when Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai go against each other.

Becky Lynch to face Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41?

Becky Lynch's return has no official timeframe as of now. However, there is a good chance that she might face The Lady of the Opera at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

Ad

WWE often pushes its top stars in the title picture when it comes to WrestleMania. Therefore, a feud between Lynch and Valkyria could be one high-profile bout that may happen this year. Triple H can build it as a feud between a mentor and a mentee for the biggest night of the year.

There is no doubt that if this match happens at WrestleMania, it would instantly establish Valkyria as a top star on the main roster. Furthermore, the involvement of a veteran like Becky Lynch in the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture would also elevate the prestige of the new mid-card title.

Ad

Expand Tweet

So, it is likely that if The Man returns before the April spectacle, she could face the 28-year-old in Vegas. With the Road to WrestleMania heating up, Becky Lynch's arrival has the potential to breathe new life into the women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback