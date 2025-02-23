Becky Lynch to return and confront a historic WWE champion this week on RAW? Exploring the potential

There is no doubt that Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in WWE. But she has been away from TV since May 2024. Fans have been eagerly hoping for The Man to come back, and why wouldn't they? WrestleMania 41 is approaching, and the women's division has been feeling her absence. Lynch could make a surprise appearance on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Following a lengthy hiatus, Big Time Becks could make a blockbuster return and confront Lyra Valkyria, the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. Despite holding the coveted title, the 28-year-old currently lacks direction on the roster with no clear WrestleMania feud. Well, this uncertainty could very well set the stage for Becky Lynch's long-awaited homecoming.

Lyra Valkyria is all set to defend her championship against Dakota Kai on RAW. She is likely to retain her title against the Damage CTRL member. However, following the match, there is a high chance that Lynch could make a dramatic entry. The Man might step into the ring and stand right in front of Valkyria. Like a good old tradition, she could point towards the WrestleMania 41 sign.

WWE often plans to feature its top stars in the title picture when it comes to The Show of Shows. A potential feud between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria could uplift the latter's status. Moreover, it might elevate the prestige of the Women's Intercontinental Title. This rivalry would also add a compelling mentor vs. mentee dynamic to their on-screen relationship.

Becky Lynch to turn heel in her potential feud with Lyra Valkyria on the Road to WrestleMania 41?

"When will Becky return?" is the big question at this point. But whenever she does, a feud with Lyra Valkyria could be the most likely direction for her. There is no doubt that if it happens, it could be one of the high-profile bouts on the card for the April spectacle. However, The Man's huge popularity could create a difficult scenario for fans.

The WWE Universe might struggle to choose between supporting Lynch or the beloved babyface Valkyria. Well, this seems very obvious to happen. If that ends up being the case, Big Time Becks could turn heel in her potential feud with the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Like any other superstar, Becky Lynch's hunger to chase the newly introduced championship could take a dark turn. This could lead her to betray Lyra Valkyria, setting the stage for a heated feud. Such an angle could portray the former Women's Champion as a vicious heel, which will be compelling to see.

PWN earlier reported that Big Time Becks was currently working on a new character. Therefore, a feud with the 28-year-old could provide her with the perfect stage to unveil this new persona in WWE. While it is an intriguing prospect, it is just a speculation at this point.

