Becky Lynch to lose her title to absent WWE star following over 43-day hiatus? Analyzing the chances

Becky Lynch marked another milestone in her WWE career by securing the NXT Women’s Championship on September 12, 2023, by defeating Tiffany Stratton. This is the first time The Man has secured the NXT Women’s Championship, and interestingly, she did so while being a part of the main roster.

The Man has been the SmackDown Women’s Champion four times, RAW Women’s Champion two times, and now the NXT Women’s Champion. However, she hasn’t been able to get her hands on the main roster titles since WWE changed them to the Women’s World Championship and WWE Women’s Championship earlier this year.

Coming to what she does have now, it may not be a long reign considering the threats surrounding her. If not anyone else, Cora Jade can make her come back to NXT after being absent from NXT TV since August 1, 2023.

She announced leaving NXT after losing a Kendo Stick match against Dana Brooke. Furthermore, she left a cryptic message on her Instagram story, putting her fans in further suspense regarding her next move.

Now that the 22-year-old has been away from WWE for over 43 days, her comeback can become massive if she’s put in a rivalry against NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. It’ll be quite the way to welcome her back to TV while allowing The Man to take over the NXT crowd!

Becky Lynch started her NXT Women’s Championship reign with a message

Becky Lynch challenged Tiffany Stratton after the latter mocked her for never securing the NXT Women’s Championship. From the very beginning, the odds were in The Man’s favor, especially given her popularity with the WWE Universe.

After securing the victory, she took to social media to welcome the fans to the next era of WWE NXT.

"Welcome to N-BEX-T #andNEW @WWE @WWENXT.”

Do you think Becky Lynch will have a short or a long reign as the NXT Women’s Champion? Let us know in the comments below!

