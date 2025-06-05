Becky Lynch to lose her title match at Money in the Bank due to a shocking WWE return? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch is set to face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. The Man is hellbent on capturing the coveted title this weekend and determined to do what she couldn't at Backlash. However, she may suffer a huge setback once again, as a familiar foe from her past may return at the upcoming premium live event.

Bayley could make a shocking return and cost Lynch the Women's Intercontinental Championship match. The Role Model has been away from television since suffering a backstage attack at the hands of The Man ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night One. She recently posted a picture of her wrestling boots on X, hinting that she might have started preparing for her return to WWE.

There is a high possibility that Bayley may interfere in the Women's Intercontinental Title match this Saturday to prevent Becky Lynch from winning. It could be a fitting way to take her revenge on Big Time Becks for snatching away her WrestleMania 41 moment. Besides, The Role Model is good friends with Lyra Valkyria, and her helping the latter would make perfect sense.

Moreover, Bayley has been absent from WWE for around two months now. The former WWE Women's Champion returning at a stage like Money in the Bank could create a thunderous buzz. Such an angle would also help the Triple H-led creative team continue Lyra Valkyria's championship reign without hurting Becky Lynch's credibility. This could also mark a fresh storyline for both stars on RAW.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Valkyria and Lynch at Money in the Bank.

Becky Lynch to face Bayley in a match at Night of Champions?

Bayley is likely to return soon, potentially this weekend in Los Angeles. Fans have been clamoring to see her back in action, and WWE may capitalize on this hype. There is a good possibility that The Role Model's first feud upon her return will be with Becky Lynch, as the creative team had already sown the seeds of it.

The superstars could battle each other in a marquee match at Night of Champions, which will be the very next PLE after Money in the Bank. Should it happen, it would be an incredible way to continue their story, which started at WrestleMania 41 when Becky Lynch attacked Bayley.

Such an angle can also pave the way for The Man's exit from the Women's Intercontinental Title picture on RAW. It would also give The Role Model a solid feud upon her huge comeback. Besides, Bayley and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest names in the women's division.

Considering the grandeur of Saudi Arabian PLEs, their showdown would be a perfect addition to Night of Champions. However, this is nothing but speculation at this moment.

