Becky Lynch may return to WWE for only one woman; it's not Liv Morgan or Rhea Ripley! 

Becky Lynch's WWE return is one that many are anticipating after she has been continuously advertised for RAW on Netflix. However, it seems like when she returns, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley might not be the targets she will have in mind.

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE television since May 2024 after losing a Cage match for the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan on RAW. The Man chose not to renew her contract when it expired the following month, but she may be nearing a return soon. Once she returns, a new champion will welcome her back, Rhea Ripley. Although she has a history with both women, The Man might be eyeing another current title-holder; Lyra Valkyria.

Becky Lynch can be frustrated at how the Women's Intercontinental Championship is presented

When Becky Lynch briefly returned to NXT in 2023, it was because Tiffany Stratton called her out which led to her winning the brand's Women's Championship. When talking to Under the Ring in April 2024, Lynch noted that it was also her way of imparting some wisdom and knowledge to the younger talents.

After seeing how the Women's IC title is being handled, she might want to get involved again. Not only to elevate herself but also to make the gold's image more prestigious and help Lyra reclaim herself as the champion.

Becky Lynch will be a good challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Man is arguably one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion in recent years. Not only is she a powerful and dominant champion, but also a great challenger.

Having Lynch feud with Valkyria, especially with a championship on the line, will help bring importance to the gold. This can be compared to when Gunther "restored" prestige into the Intercontinental Title by feuding with top stars like Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, and more.

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch can be an interesting pairing

Lyra and Becky aren't strangers as they have previously feuded in the black and silver brand for the NXT Women's Title. Still, they didn't end up becoming enemies back then. If a new feud ensues soon, it might result in something more.

Both women share a lot of respect and admiration with each other. After a short rivalry for the IC Title, they can decide to be a tag team instead with The Man guiding Valkyria to be her best version.

