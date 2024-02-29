Becky Lynch to re-establish real life friendship against Rhea Ripley amidst heated rivalry? Major swerve explored

Becky Lynch's victory in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match ensured she would compete against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

While her Elimination Chamber victory will be a motivating factor for Big Time Becks, the only worrying factor about her upcoming match against Ripley is the involvement of The Judgment Day. To ensure the same does not happen, Lynch could use a smart strategy in the coming weeks.

On RAW, the former RAW Women's Champion could turn Finn Balor and JD McDonagh against Rhea Ripley. The reason why the duo could turn their back on Rhea can be attributed to their real-life connection with Lynch. Firstly, Balor and Lynch share a close bond, and the former also trained her.

With regards to McDonagh, Lynch revealed during an interview she has known the former since he was 12 years old. Additionally, as the trio share the same nationality, Balor and McDonagh could reconsider their loyalties. It will be interesting to see how this story progresses leading up to WrestleMania 40.

NXT Star recently recalled how it felt beating Becky Lynch

Over the years, Becky Lynch has accomplished plenty in her WWE career. However, the one thing she didn't win until last year was the NXT Women's Championship. This is one reason why she moved to the developmental brand, beat Tiffany Stratton, and claimed the NXT Women's Title last year.

While Lynch's reign was good enough, The Man was beaten by young NXT star, Lyra Valkyria. During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Valkyria recalled how it felt to defeat The Man. She said:

"It felt insane. I always say that winning the NXT Women's Championship is something I've imagined time and time again. Like, how it would happen, who I would take it from—every scenario possible has entered my brain. But I never imagined winning the title from Becky Lynch, who would come to NXT in 2023."

Valkyria further added:

"It's not even a possibility that I consider realistic in my mind. So, I never imagined that happening. To have it actually happen the way it did—you couldn't write it, you couldn't dream it—was incredible. I was speechless, I was numb, I was over the moon, everything all at once." [13:00 - 14:00]

Given that Lyra Valkyria holds this victory over Becky Lynch, it will be interesting to see the two women clash when the former is promoted to the main roster. Until then, it will be interesting to see what Lynch does against Rhea Ripley.

Will Finn Balor and JD McDonagh align with Becky Lynch ahead of her WrestleMania showdown with Rhea Ripley? Share your views in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE