Becky Lynch teases potential betrayal for Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL

Becky Lynch has made an interesting claim about a couple of members of The Judgment Day ahead of her Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

The Man emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia. Becky Lynch pinned Liv Morgan to win the match and is set to battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. During the aftermath of Elimination Chamber 2024, on RAW this week, Nia Jax attacked Big Time Becks.

Lynch got her revenge later in the night and attacked The Irresistible Force, during her singles match against Liv Morgan, with the match ending in a disqualification. Liv Morgan later confronted the Women's Elimination Chamber match winner backstage, for ruining her match with Nia Jax.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch noted that she has known Finn Balor and JD McDonagh longer than Rhea Ripley has. She wondered if Ripley's stablemates truly had her back or could change sides at WrestleMania 40.

"I don't think that I need to worry as much as Rhea (Ripley) needs to worry. Because, when you look at half of her crew, half of them I have known for twenty-two years at this stage. Finn Balor trained me. I've known Jordan Devlin (JD McDonagh) since he was a wee little lad, he couldn't even hit the top rope. He was only twelve years old when he started training. I remember his first day at training school. So, I've known those two guys far longer than she has. So, you've got to ask at the end of the day, are they going to bleed purple or are they going to bleed green?", said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch sends message to Liv Morgan following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan returned from her hiatus as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. She has claimed to be on a 'revenge tour' but things have not gone as planned so far. Morgan was the final person eliminated in the Women's Royal Rumble match as well as the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

During her conversation on WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch sent a message to Morgan after interfering in her match on RAW. The veteran noted that she was only focused on Nia Jax and understands the former SmackDown Women's Champion's frustration.

"Look, I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pissed, I would want to fight them. I understand that. If she wants to fight me, I'll never say no. But, it was one of those things where I think this is even more on me, that I wasn't even thinking about her match. I wasn't even thinking about her match, I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution. Because, it was two weeks in a row. It wasn't just one, it was two weeks in a row and I'm not just going to sit back and take that. So retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv," added Becky Lynch.

Rhea Ripley has been dominant since becoming champion at WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be fascinating to see which superstar walks out of WrestleMania 40 as the reigning Women's World Champion.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch become Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.