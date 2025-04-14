Becky Lynch to return on WWE RAW & get added to WrestleMania 41 in a surprising role? Exploring the potential

Becky Lynch's return to WWE is awaited by millions around the world, and the star not featuring at WrestleMania 41 would be a major disappointment for the fans. Lynch has not been on WWE TV since May 2024, and there have been speculations of a grand return multiple times over the past few months.

Ad

In a shocking twist, Adam Pearce might bring back Lynch this week on RAW, and add her as the special guest referee for the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41. The Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY has captured the fans' attention and the excitement is off the charts for the WWE Universe.

All three women have been trying to take each other down every opportunity they get on the red brand, and Adam Pearce is already frustrated with it. This week's WWE RAW could also feature something similar, with the three women brawling with each other all around the arena, and Pearce looking on helplessly.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The officials and security might try to get involved, just to get assaulted by the stars. This could lead to Adam Pearce making the massive announcement of the addition of a special guest referee to the match.

Pearce could then bring out Becky Lynch in the surprising role, with The Man getting the opportunity to challenge the winner of the Triple Threat battle at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This could end up raising the stakes of this match, adding to the excitement among fans for the battle.

Ad

Seth Rollins addressed Becky Lynch's highly-anticipated return recently

Becky Lynch's husband, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, has not given any official update about Lynch's future in the wrestling industry and what The Man has planned for her career over the past few months.

However, during a recent appearance at Front Office Sports, Rollins addressed Lynch's potential return to the company.

Ad

The Visionary stated that he expects his wife to return to the Stamford-based company soon, but wasn't sure as to when the history-making moment could take place.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that," Seth Rollins said. [H/T - Yahoo Sports]

Ad

While Lynch’s return is still awaited by fans, it would be very interesting to see what role she assumes in the company on her return, a face or a heel. Unlike Lynch, Seth Rollins is confirmed to be a part of The Grandest Stage of Them All this year and is set to main event Night One of the show.

Rollins will go on to battle Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match and the excitement among fans is off the charts. Fans will now have to wait and see what the future holds for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More