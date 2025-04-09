Is Becky Lynch coming back to WWE?

Becky Lynch's last WWE appearance was on the May 27 episode of RAW, when she failed to re-claim the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan.

The Man lost the title at the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25. Two days later, she got a rematch with Liv Morgan, which she lost again.

A few days later, she left WWE as her contract expired. Amid reports of a WWE return, it appears that Becky Lynch has agreed to a new deal with the Stamford-based company, and the expectation is that she will return sooner rather than later.

Initially, the expectation was that she would come back at the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6. When she didn't show up, there were rumors that she would appear at the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber.

Neither happened, and Becky Lynch is not expected to appear at WrestleMania 41. Thus, we could assume that as she is working for her WWE return, she could come back on RAW after 'Mania and confront the winner of the Triple Threat Match between IYO SKY (c), Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship, which will take place at WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins expects Becky Lynch to return to WWE soon

Seth Rollins recently appeared at Front Office Sports and gave an update on Becky Lynch's status. The Visionary said his wife would return to WWE, but he didn't know exactly when. However, he expected The Man to come back to WWE soon.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that," Seth Rollins said. [h/t Yahoo Sports]

Unlike the former Women's World Champion, Seth Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania 41, as the former World Heavyweight Champion will face CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match.

