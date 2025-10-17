Becky Lynch to reunite with ex-boyfriend in Seth Rollins’ absence to fight The Vision? Looking at the possibility

Becky Lynch has been a part of The Vision faction, but after Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins, her future with the group remains uncertain. However, now the Irish star might reunite with her ex-boyfriend, Finn Balor, in the absence of Rollins to take down The Vision.For those who might not know, Lynch and Balor were in a relationship in the past in real life. They eventually broke up when the Judgment Day member moved to the U.S. for his wrestling dreams. Besides their real-life relationship, Lynch and Finn also shared some television time during their WWE run.So, with Seth Rollins destroyed by The Vision, Becky Lynch might seek help from Finn Balor to seek vengeance for her husband. Along with Balor, the Irish star could take down Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.Even the Stamford-based promotion could start a rivalry between Judgment Day and The Vision. It could further lead to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed dethroning Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship.However, everything depends on how Triple H decides to book the Women's IC Champion after The Visionary is no longer part of The Vision. Either the company will suddenly drop the storyline angle, similar to John Cena's heel turn, or Lynch will exact revenge against the villainous group for backstabbing her husband. Meanwhile, it is all speculative, and only time will tell what happens.Becky Lynch might soon lose the Women's IC Title on RAWAfter what happened with Seth Rollins on RAW, there is a chance that Becky Lynch might soon lose the title, too. This could happen when the Women's IC Champion expresses her frustration with The Vision's actions against her husband.As a consequence of this, Paul Heyman might ally with a female star on Monday Night RAW and help her dethrone Becky Lynch. One of the potential names could be Bayley, who could finally turn heel to become the new champion.Additionally, Maxxine Dupri is another name on the list who recently delivered an impressive performance against Lynch and emerged as the winner via countout. The Oracle might secretly recruit her in The Vision and aid her in defeating Becky in their upcoming rematch for the title.Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWELINKI’m gone for one week…Though these scenarios are speculative in nature, they hold a great chance of taking place. Meanwhile, everything depends on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The reaction of Becky Lynch will be interesting to watch, especially if The Vision or Paul Heyman confronts her on the show.