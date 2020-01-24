Becky Lynch reveals if she will join Seth Rollins' WWE faction

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News

24 Jan 2020, 23:22 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch is the RAW Women's Champion

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video after her appearance on WWE Backstage, Becky Lynch revealed that she is not interested in joining Seth Rollins’ faction on RAW.

Rollins, Lynch’s fiancé, joined forces with AOP duo Akam and Rezar following his heel turn in December 2019, while he recently won the RAW Tag Team titles with the latest recruit to his new group, Buddy Murphy.

Lynch, meanwhile, has held the RAW Women’s Championship since defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35, and she is currently preparing to defend the title against Asuka at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Asked if she would consider becoming a part of Rollins’ faction, 'The Man' made it clear that she prefers to work as a singles competitor.

“The Man stands alone. The Man is better on her own.”

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ WWE history

WWE previously used the real-life relationship between Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a storyline in the summer of 2019.

The two Superstars teamed up on two occasions on RAW in July 2019, picking up victories over Mike & Maria Kanellis and Andrade & Zelina Vega, while they went on to defeat Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in the main event of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Listen to Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz give their predictions for the 2020 Royal Rumble in this week’s episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast!