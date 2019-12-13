Becky Lynch reveals what changes she would make to the WWE product if she gets to run creative

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently appeared at the WWE Gorilla Position Live event in London. The duo answered a string of fan questions, and Lynch opened up on what she would do if she got to run WWE creative.

"I don't know. There's so much content. I think I would give the wrestlers more freedom to talk and to be able to cut their own promos. Because we know, we know ourselves, we know what our mission is. We know why we want to do things, we know why we don't like people, and if we don't know those things, then we shouldn't be in WWE, my God."

Lynch has come a long way from being just another cheerful babyface, to the biggest legit star in the company. Lynch took the gimmick of "The Man" and ran with it last year after her heel turn at SummerSlam. This resulted in a chain of events that culminated at WrestleMania 35, with Lynch winning the first-ever Women's main event in the show's history.