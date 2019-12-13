John Cena reveals why he is following random fans on Twitter lately

WWE veteran John Cena recently talked with Sports Illustrated and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to how he uses Twitter. Cena opened up on why he started following random fans on Twitter recently.

Cena, one of the most decorated Superstars in the history of this business, is currently trying to make a name in Hollywood. He has a strong social media presence and regularly posts inspirational quotes on his Twitter handle. Additionally, Cena posts cryptic images on his Instagram handle and never adds a caption to his images, leaving the fans to interpret the same.

Recently, it was noticed that Cena had started following random fans on Twitter. The 16-time World Champion has now explained as to why he does this.

I know that social media is most times a difficult, argumentative, and negative place, Twitter especially, because of the ability to hide behind the text. So what can I do? Send out good stuff, be honest with everybody, and then follow people that relate to the good stuff.

If I follow someone who is a 'negative' person on Twitter—their profile reads sarcastic, skeptic—and they like my tweets? They're not who they say they are, or they have a chance to change. If the experiment fails, so be it, but it's just me trying to use my presence to tip the balance.

It has been a while since Cena stopped being a mainstay on WWE's weekly TV shows. He made an appearance at WrestleMania 35 as The Dr. of Thugonomics, and was recently seen engaging in a rap battle with The Usos on RAW Reunion.