Becky Lynch's real-life issues with 36-year-old WWE star should be handled privately, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently explained why the animosity between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair should not have become public and kept private.

The WWE Superstars' real-life friendship deteriorated in the months leading up to their WrestleMania 35 main event with Ronda Rousey. Lynch's ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye recently revealed that she used to question why Flair got so mad about comments she made in promos.

Russo worked with some of the biggest names in WWE history in the late 1990s, including The Rock and Steve Austin. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3, he called on WWE stars to settle their disagreements privately:

"I guess because of social media, Chris, it was just handled differently during my time," Russo said. "The way it was handled, if there was an issue, you went in a room and you closed the door behind you and you came out of that room not hunky dory, but with an understanding. Men and women handled their business like men and women." [4:29 – 4:57]

Russo added that the interviews and social media exchanges over the years between Charlotte Flair, 36, and Becky Lynch, 35, are childish:

"I think today with social media you're seeing child's play. The pot-shots they're taking at each other on social media, and then talking to dirt sheets and all the business being out there, I just don't think it's a good look, man, because there was just as many issues back in the day, Chris, but they took care of it." [4:57 – 5:22]

What did Becky Lynch's ex-boyfriend say about Charlotte Flair?

Jeff Dye, an American comedian and actor, dated Becky Lynch before her relationship with Seth Rollins began.

Dye claimed on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast that Charlotte Flair struggled to come to terms with Lynch's new-found main-event status in 2018:

"Charlotte had a difficult time that Becky was starting to become the face of the female wrestling thing. I guess it wasn't surprising. It didn't change my perspective, but it was interesting to see how much they genuinely, when you're struggling on the roster, it affects their personal life."

Dye's comments did not go unnoticed by the Flair family. Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, said on his podcast that he "had to listen to that little bird [Lynch] and her ex-boyfriend chirp last week."

