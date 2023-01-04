Becky Lynch's ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye has been in the news lately following his explosive claims about Big Time Becks' real-life rivalry with Charlotte Flair. Ric Flair recently caught wind of the comments and didn't seem quite happy when the topic was brought up on his podcast this week.

During an insightful "Ask Naitch Anything" episode, Ric Flair was asked about who he'd like to see welcome his daughter into the WWE Hall of Fame. While The Nature Boy revealed two massive names, he ruled out the possibility of Becky Lynch inducting Charlotte into the HOF due to their recent fallout.

Ric Flair has not been on the best of terms with Becky Lynch as he was in a legal battle over WWE's usage of 'The Man' moniker.

Lynch's off-screen issues with Charlotte have supposedly worsened the relationship between Flair and Lynch as he refused to even acknowledge her:

"No (on if he sees Becky inducting Charlotte Flair into the WWE Hall of Fame), I don't think that would work. I had to listen to that little bird and her ex-boyfriend chirp last week. Jesus! Ahh, never mind. We're not going to do it. I don't acknowledge him or her." [32:15 - 32:32]

What did Becky Lynch's ex-boyfriend reveal about her broken friendship with Charlotte Flair?

The highly-publicized feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, unfortunately, spilt outside the ring in October 2021 when they were both women's champions in WWE. However, the heat between the two superstars existed long before they became top talents in the women's division.

Jeff Dye, who briefly dated Becky Lynch many years ago, recalled conversations with Lynch where she spoke about the real friction with Charlotte.

The American comedian revealed on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast that Lynch and Flair legitimately got upset over the kayfabe rivalry and explained why they aren't friends anymore. Here's an excerpt of what Becky's ex had to say:

"I hope I'm not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, 'I can't believe Charlotte's actually getting mad at me.'"

Jeff Dye also made a few other massive comments, and you can check out the full story right here.

Do you think Lynch and Flair will ever bury the hatchet? Sound off in the comments section below.

