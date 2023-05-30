Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Montez Ford, and Bianca Belair are arguably WWE's two biggest couples today, with both pairings regularly assigned media duties away from the ring.

In the ring, all four superstars' WWE gimmicks are over-the-top, excitable, flamboyantly dressed fan favorites. However, with such out there characters, all four can be rather divisive.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recapped a recent interview with Becky and Seth that caught his eye.

“I saw an interview side by side with Becky and Seth Rollins, I think it was Entertainment Tonight bro, I believe. Bro, very likable people, I watch this promo and I like both of them. But then I turn on this show."

As well as Lynch and Rollins, Russo also said Montez Ford and Bianca Belair's real-life personalities are far more likable than their WWE personas.

"It was Bianca Belair and Montez Ford going to like the tallest building in Saudi, ok, and they were being themselves. Bianca was not being, you know, being themselves, very very likeable people. I don’t know what my problem is, I like these people, when their on this show I can’t stand them." [42:40 - 43:52]

While fans are allowed to cheer and boo whoever they please, it cannot be denied that Seth Rollins' current WWE gimmick is one of the most popular in the company today, with fans singing his theme song out loud week after week.

Seth Rollins has added more gold to his trophy cabinet

The Visionary's last world title reign took place in 2019 when he held the Universal Championship on multiple occasions. However, since then, the 37-year-old has struggled to reach the top of the mountain over the past four years.

His luck changed this weekend after he defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia to become the brand new World Heavyweight Champion.

Now leading the charge as Monday Night RAW's World Champion, Rollins is looking to set the standard as a fighting champion, earning both the fans and superstars' respect along the way.

What was your reaction to Seth Rollins becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

