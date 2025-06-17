Becky Lynch subtly paid tribute to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are widely regarded as the "it couple" of WWE. They often share their pictures and videos on social media to express love for each other. Well, The Man did something on the latest episode of RAW that raised eyebrows and set the internet abuzz. Lynch chose a more subtle yet powerful way to pay tribute to her husband.

Becky Lynch appeared on the show while wearing a Chicago Bears jacket. At first glance, it only looked like a classic heel move aimed at trolling the Green Bay Packers fans in the arena as the show emanated from Green Bay. But on a deeper level, it was a heartfelt homage to her husband, Seth Rollins, who is a long-time fan of the Chicago Bears.

The Visionary has often expressed his support for The Navy and Orange through his social media posts. He regularly engages in playful banter with rival fans during Bears games. Rollins even participated in the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this year to announce one of the picks for The Monsters of the Midway.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, Seth Rollins appeared on stage wearing a Bears-themed WWE Championship belt only to troll Green Bay Packers fans. It was similar to what his wife, Becky Lynch, did on RAW this week, trolling the franchise faithful. Hence, it was a mild yet impactful tribute by Big Time Becks to The Visionary.

Currently, both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are portraying heel characters on Monday Night RAW. While Rollins holds the Money in the Bank contract, Lynch is dominating the women's division as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Title next week on RAW

Becky Lynch has been basking in glory since winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. She is currently involved in a heated feud with Bayley on RAW. Things will get interesting next week as Lynch is set for her first IC Title defense.

The Man will put her title on the line against The Role Model on the upcoming episode of RAW in Columbus, Ohio. This match was made official by Nick Aldis last night on the show. Bayley made her return to the red brand last week and quickly went after Big Time Becks to seek retribution.

She is currently on a mission to dismantle Becky Lynch and knock her off the pedestal. Both superstars were involved in a heated promo this week on RAW. However, The Role Model has a chance to dethrone The Man and capture gold after a long time.

Also, it will be the first singles clash between Bayley and Lynch in WWE in over two years. With the Women's Intercontinental Title up for grabs, it will be interesting to see who walks out of Ohio as the champion.

