Beloved babyface to turn heel, chaos to end the show? - 4 possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air on the USA Network tonight, and the show looks stacked. Four matches have been announced. This includes Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre.

Arguably, the most interesting match announced for the red brand will feature Cody Rhodes battling NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a singles competition. This will be a rematch from their match at Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

The two stars receive enormous reactions from the live crowd. The American Nightmare gets overwhelming adulation, while Dirty Dom receives boos every time he touches a microphone or steps into a ring. The contrast will make for a really fun time.

This article will take a look at how their upcoming bout on Monday Night RAW could end. Will a top star turn heel and help the evil Mysterio win? Will Cody Rhodes stand tall and continue his upward trajectory towards a world title?

Below are four possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

#4. JD McDonagh could help Dominik Mysterio win on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh and Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is arguably the most dominant faction in all of WWE. The stable consists of Dominik, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest. All four members of the group currently hold championship gold.

While the stable is doing extremely well, not everything is sunshine and rainbows for the feared foursome. A major point of contention lies with JD McDonagh, a close friend of Finn Balor. The other members of the faction are very much not on the JD bandwagon like The Prince is.

Come WWE RAW, The Irish Ace may look to change that. He has clearly been working to earn good favors with the stable. If JD helps Dirty Dom get a fluke pinfall over The American Nightmare, it may be enough to win over the North American Champion.

#3. Cody Rhodes could beat Dominik clean

As noted, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio isn't a totally new match. This is a rematch from WWE Money in the Bank 2023. That time around, Rhodes defeated Dirty Dom in fairly easy fashion.

While the young Mysterio is still evolving his technical prowess, he could not defeat The American Nightmare, nor did he really come close to doing so.

The same may happen when the two fight on WWE RAW. Rhodes has defeated some of the top stars in the company, including Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Solo Sikoa. While Dirty Dom is good, he isn't on that level, except a Cross Rhodes to finish the bout off.

#2. Jey Uso could shockingly turn heel and join The Judgment Day by helping Dirty Dom

The Judgment Day may run WWE RAW, but they want to take over the entire company. Holding gold on all three brands is a great start, but they're also seemingly recruiting others to enhance their dominant stable further.

Dominik Mysterio has reached out to RAW newcomer Jey Uso. Main Event Jey Uso had quit SmackDown and WWE thanks to drama within The Bloodline. Upon returning to RAW, Jey had a lot of enemies. Despite that, Dirty Dom has attempted to appeal to Jey, recruiting him to join the feared faction.

So far, Jey hasn't given a proper answer. Given that Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle all want Uso to leave, he may choose to join the safety of The Judgment Day.

If so, he may make it official by helping Dominik win on WWE RAW. A Superkick to Rhodes would be an unlikely but major betrayal after Cody helped Jey land on the red brand, but it certainly isn't impossible.

#1. Interference from various stars could lead to the match being thrown out and the show ending in chaos

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

As noted, The Judgment Day currently consists of four members. Rhea, Dominik, Finn, and Damian are a powerful crew, but it may become stronger with JD McDonagh or even Jey Uso joining the fold. Naturally, the dangerous WWE faction also has many enemies.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hate The Judgment Day more than anybody. Cody Rhodes has his issues with the group, too. Despite being busy with Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins often feuds with the group.

As a result, the big-time WWE RAW bout may not even feature a decisive finish. The Judgment Day, JD, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and maybe others could get involved.

This could lead to the referee throwing the match out and the show ending in chaos, supposing the bout goes on last. A no contest certainly seems plausible given the various x-factors.

