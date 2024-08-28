Beloved name loses temper, non-WWE star to make shock debut? - 4 finishes for Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page at NXT No Mercy

WWE NXT is the Sports Entertainment juggernaut's third brand. The show kickstarted back in 2010 as a replacement for ECW and was initially a competition show of sorts before Triple H took control.

Over the next decade, NXT has gone through many changes and has seen a lot of talented performers come and go, but there is an argument to be made that the brand is hotter than ever. Shawn Michaels oversees it under Triple H and numerous stars of tomorrow are being built up.

The show's next premium live event is this Sunday. NXT No Mercy is set to air and it will be headlined by Joe Hendry and Ethan Page, two of the most charismatic stars in the industry today.

Naturally, fans are curious how this bout may end. This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes. These include a TNA Wrestling star debuting, a referee abusing their power, and beyond.

Below are four finishes for Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page at WWE NXT No Mercy.

#4. Ethan Page may cheat to win at WWE NXT No Mercy

Ethan Page has had quite the career. Prior to joining WWE and NXT, he was perhaps best known for his time in All Elite Wrestling where he was arguably underutilized. Beyond that, Page had success in TNA Wrestling and in Ring of Honor.

Since joining WWE, however, Page's career has rocketed to an entirely new level. He won the NXT Championship during his second premium live event, albeit not exactly under honorable means. That seems to be a theme for All Ego, though, as he'll do whatever it takes to win.

This mentality could come into play come NXT No Mercy. When he and Joe Hendry go one-on-one, there is a very real chance that Ethan will cheat to retain his title. For example, he might nail Joe with a low blow when the referee isn't looking. This could then set Hendry up to be leveled and pinned.

#3. Joe Hendry could defeat Page by pinfall

Joe Hendry has become a phenomenon. His popularity exploded seemingly out of nowhere. After spending years wrestling in the United Kingdom, Ring of Honor, and most recently, TNA Wrestling, he is now a massive name wrestling both in WWE and in TNA at the same time.

Many fans believe in Joe Hendry, but it will take a lot of belief for him to do what is seemingly impossible. Joe can be the first-ever star currently active in TNA Wrestling to win a WWE championship if he manages to dethrone All Ego.

When Hendry and Page clash at NXT No Mercy, Joe could do the impossible and not just win the title, but do it cleanly in the center of the ring. Hendry could hit Ethan with a huge Chokeslam rendering the reigning champion unable to kick out by the count of three, thus crowning a new NXT Champion.

#2. Trick Williams could use his guest referee role to cost Ethan the win

After confirming the match between Ethan Page and Joe Hendry was set for WWE NXT No Mercy 2024, Page found out there was another wrinkle in the plan. NXT General Manager Ava mysteriously noted that she had to work out some details, but she didn't further elaborate.

During the final segment of WWE NXT, Ava came out and revealed shocking news to both Ethan and Joe Hendry: the match will have a special guest referee. It was then revealed that former NXT Champion Trick Williams will be in the role.

Trick has been having issues with Ethan Page ever since All Ego debuted in the company. As a result, if Ethan runs his mouth or gives Williams attitude, he may nail the reigning NXT Champion. This could even lead to Joe Hendry rolling Page up and Trick fast-counting to stick it to his rival. Trick abusing the referee role is certainly possible.

#1. TNA Wrestling's Josh Alexander could help Ethan Page retain

As noted, Ethan Page has had quite the career. He first started wrestling all the way back in 2006. While trying to break out of the pack, Page eventually formed a tag team called The North.

The North also features TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander and the two were tremendously successful as a unit. Notably, Josh has been having issues with Joe Hendry in TNA Wrestling while Ethan Page has had issues with Joe in WWE.

In what could be a shocking move, TNA's Josh Alexander could show up as part of the "NXTNA" relationship and cost Joe Hendry the match. From there, All Ego and The Walking Weapon could re-form The North, this time across both NXT and TNA Wrestling.

