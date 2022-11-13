WWE fans were treated to numerous memorable moments throughout the past week, and fans were clearly in-tune with the events, as viewership was up year-over-year for each major show.

Monday Night RAW saw the return of Mia Yim and a controversial Money in the Bank cash-in. NXT on Tuesday featured a big Women's Tag Team Championship match and the build toward the Deadline event. Friday Night SmackDown fans were able to enjoy an epic and historic tag team title bout, the return of Sarah Logan, and SmackDown World Cup matches.

In addition to all that fans were offered, a wealth of programming is being added to Peacock and WWE Network throughout the weekend.

However, the vastness of wrestling history always brings up something new and exciting irrespective of how much content fans can access. As we sift through pro wrestling memorabilia, some historic moments will always come to life.

This week's article will dive into a classic major event, the tragic passing of a beloved superstar and an icon in professional wrestling jumping ship to World Championship Wrestling.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. The Wrestling Classic took place on November 7, 1985

80s Wrestling Fan @80_wrestling The Wrestling Classic took place 37 years ago Nov 7, 1985 in Rosemont, IL. This event is full of quirky booking & events that featured a 16 Man tournament, a car giveaway & is the only WWF Supercard that features Hulk Hogan defending his title against Roddy Piper.

Fun & nostalgic The Wrestling Classic took place 37 years ago Nov 7, 1985 in Rosemont, IL. This event is full of quirky booking & events that featured a 16 Man tournament, a car giveaway & is the only WWF Supercard that features Hulk Hogan defending his title against Roddy Piper.Fun & nostalgic https://t.co/SlVihEpGME

WWE held The Wrestling Classic on November 7, 1985. This epic event was the second-ever pay-per-view from the then-World Wrestling Federation, and it emanated from the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois.

The show was notable for hosting a sixteen-man tournament, with the only non-tournament bout being an extremely rare match between Hulk Hogan and Rowdy Roddy Piper. The WWF Championship match ended in controversy thanks to interference from Bob Orton and a referee bump, but Hogan remained champion thanks to a disqualification.

The Wrestling Classic's tournament featured a wealth of top stars, including Macho Man Randy Savage, Junkyard Dog, Dynamite Kid, Terry Funk, Ricky Steamboat, and Tito Santana, among others. Junkyard Dog won the entire thing by defeating Randy Savage in the main event via count out.

#4. Vince McMahon announced Macho Man Randy Savage left World Wrestling Entertainment during WWE RAW on November 7, 1994

Vince McMahon and Randy Savage interviewing Earthquake

The November 7, 1994 edition of RAW featured some sobering news. Commentator Vince McMahon, who fans didn't yet know ran the promotion, revealed that his broadcast partner and colleague had left the company.

Macho Man Randy Savage was an iconic superstar with numerous title reigns in the company, including the WWE Championship. With his career seemingly winding down, he moved into a broadcast position alongside Vince McMahon. He quit the company to join World Championship Wrestling just prior to McMahon's public announcement. Savage went on to compete at a high level for the competition.

There have been long-standing rumors about issues between McMahon and Macho Man, although the reasoning for their fallout has never truly been confirmed. Despite McMahon publicly thanking Savage for everything he did for the company, the latter never returned to WWE with the exception of an appearance in a video game. He was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

#3. The infamous Montreal Screwjob took place at WWE Survivor Series on November 9, 1997

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart

One of the most shocking betrayals in the history of WWE took place in front of the fans on November 9, 1997. The Survivor Series event happened on that fateful night, and the main event featured Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart battling for the WWF Championship.

While the match seemed epic to fans, it was chaotic behind the scenes. Michaels and Hart had real-life animosity. In addition to their issues, World Wrestling Entertainment struggled financially. Vince McMahon told Hart that he couldn't pay The Hitman his ten-year contract. Hart was going to WCW due to financial issues, but he was also the reigning WWF Champion.

Due to Bret and Shawn's real-life issues, Hart refused to lose the title to Michaels in Montreal. As a result, WWE got creative. When The Heartbreak Kid had The Hitman in a Sharpshooter, Vince McMahon came down to ringside and forced the referee to ring the bell even though Hart never submitted. Bret Hart was screwed out of the title on a live pay-per-view. The Hitman went to WCW shortly thereafter.

#2. Leon Ruff shockingly defeated Johnny Gargano for the WWE NXT North American Championship on November 11, 2020

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT Leon Ruff has won the NXT North American Championship #WWENXT Leon Ruff has won the NXT North American Championship #WWENXT https://t.co/p99WS7LlUo

Johnny Gargano had a terrible night when he defended his NXT North American Championship on November 11, 2020. Prior to the bout, fans and talents alike started to bring up Johnny's "championship curse." Essentially, he always lost a belt in a quick fashion after winning it.

He set up a sham "Wheel of Challengers" with the intent of earning an easy victory. Leon Ruff was his handpicked challenger. The two had a good fight, but Johnny Wrestling was clearly dominating the bout.

Johnny Wrestling's rival at the time was Damian Priest, who watched the bout from ringside. While Gargano thought he was in control, Ruff got a quick pin out of nowhere and defeated the current RAW star, capturing the North American Championship in the process. Priest openly mocked Johnny Gargano and helped Ruff celebrate the biggest upset in NXT history.

#1. The legendary Eddie Guerrero passed away on November 13, 2005

Eddie Guerrero

The wrestling world seemingly stood still on November 13, 2005, when former WWE Champion and beloved superstar Eddie Guerrero passed away. The legend died from heart failure and was found by his nephew Chavo Guerrero.

World Wrestling Entertainment mourned the loss of the adored superstar with tribute shows, video packages, and, eventually, a Hall of Fame induction. He is regularly referenced and discussed during pro wrestling programming to this day.

Eddie Guerrero had an iconic career that spanned nearly twenty years. He competed for several major companies, including ECW and World Championship Wrestling, before joining WWE.

Guerrero went on to win numerous championships, including a world title. His influence is heavily felt today, and many top superstars point to him as their biggest inspiration, including Sasha Banks.

