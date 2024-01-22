Beloved veteran to turn heel after 12 years on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW 01/22 is the final episode of the flagship show before Royal Rumble 2024. Quite a few matches and segments have been confirmed, with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio working singles matches.

Speaking of Dominik Mysterio, he’s taking on The Miz and the latter must ensure he stays clear of the entire Judgment Day, and also R-Truth. The WWE veteran has claimed himself to be a part of The Judgment Day in recent months. In a hilarious move, Truth was rooting for Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match between Awesome Truth vs. Dirty Dom and & JD McDonagh this past week on RAW.

Tonight, R-Truth might showcase more support for Dominik Mysterio to convince The Judgment Day to officially make him a part of the faction. Even though he’ll have to go against The Miz, R-Truth can somehow distract Miz to ensure Dominik secured the victory.

The chances of Truth turning heel for this victory are slim, however, turning heel will align his character to that of everyone else in The Judgment Day. That said, his current character is working well with the audience, and has helped The Judgment Day segments become a fan-favorite.

WWE veteran reveals an issue with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Currently, Judgment Day is supposedly one of the top factions in WWE RAW. However, it may not seem to be so for a few.

For example, WWE veteran Vince Russo gave his opinion about Judgment Day’s members and their constant losses:

“Why in god’s name would Damian Priest and Finn Balor be part of the group if they lose every single week? Bro, we go to a shot in the back and these two guys are… not Dominik, Dominik didn’t say anything, bro. They’ve taken Dominik from here to here now, I mean, he says nothing, RD [JD] McDonagh does the talking and they’re complaining about R-Truth and they just lost another match. Like, why are they even allowed in the clubhouse if they lose. That’s why Judgement Day is not over.”

Currently, the members are slowing warming up to R-Truth, but mostly JD McDonagh will be removed from the faction if Truth comes in.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.