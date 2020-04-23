Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Former WWE legend puts his career on the line, Bray Wyatt referenced 

Did you watch Jake Hager dance away this week, folks?

There were high points and there were low points during this week's show, as is the case with most weeks as far as All Elite Wrestling is concerned. The fact is that they are working with limited resources, and one can't feel bad but feel sorry for the performers involved.

But that said, I'm going to review the two hours we witnessed this week just as I would any other week I do the same with WWE as well. How did they fare with the components that they had at hand when it came to telling their stories to fans?

So, with that in mind, here is my 'best and worst' analysis for this week's episode of Dynamite. As you are well aware, you can certainly chime in and let me know your thoughts in the comments.

#1 Best: The two tournament matches

We all knew that when Kip Sabian would mix it up with Dustin Rhodes in the ring, Penelope Ford and Brandi Rhodes would get involved on the outside and they did! I liked the fact that there was the additional element of Dustin Rhodes' career coming to a close on this week's show during the match, because, had he come up short during the contest, he would have retired from All Elite Wrestling for good.

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin also had a fantastic match at the top of the show and it was great to see Allin score a big win. He will take on Cody Rhodes next and that should be a great match as well. One wonders if we will see the two brothers square off in the finals of the tournament to recreate the magic that they had when they first met in AEW.

The tournament has been great thus far.