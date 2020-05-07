Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Jake Roberts unleashes his python, Crushing defeat in debut match

We have found out who Jon Moxley's next challenger is

Man, AEW put on a few shows that left a lot to be desired in the past few weeks and it was for no fault of their own but because they had limited resources. This week's show was absolutely fantastic from start to finish because the AEW roster knew that they had something to prove.

It was great to see the voice of AEW, Jim Ross return to the desk and team up with Excalibur to lend their support to Tony Schiavone, who's done such a commendable job in the past few weeks with Le Champion, Chris Jericho. As I run down the 'Best' and 'Worst' for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, I want to assure you guys that I thought that there was a lot more good than bad on this week's show.

If it seems like I'm a little negative about certain points, I am just nitpicking.

#1 Best: Jake Roberts and Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes lays prone with a python slithering over her

We have all grown up with the horrific images of Jake Roberts and his slithery friends and I am glad to report that his AEW persona is no different and won't be watered down at all. What better way to build anticipation for a match between Lance Archer and Cody Rhodes than by unleashing a python on Brandi Rhodes, I ask?

The term 'mind games' have been used to describe everything from Shinsuke Nakamura's strange behavior to The Velveteen Dream's over-the-top behavior, but these, ladies and gentlemen, are actual mind games that get under the skin not only of the performer in the ring but also the viewer watching at home, on TV.

What a sport Brandi Rhodes is for agreeing to have a snake slither over her.