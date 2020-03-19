Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- The Exalted One is revealed, Shots fired at WWE and Vince McMahon

There were far more positives than negatives this week.

Brodie Lee fired a salvo at his former boss, Vince McMahon, in his promo.

No, Matt Hardy simply won't fade away and become obsolete

I've been reviewing pro wrestling for years now, and haven't been this excited about where this art form can go, as I am at the end of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, ladies, and gentlemen. I've been brutally honest about the shortcomings of the company thus far in my reviews, and I know that you would expect nothing else as a highly valued reader of our platform.

But let me be honest and say that the only reason I've picked out the two 'worsts' that I did in this week's article is that it's a 'Best and Worst' column. This was as close to perfect as an episode of weekly television can honestly be.

AEW did the smartest thing ever this week by putting heels on one side of the ring and the faces on the other side. It was a basic trick and did not make the empty arena seem empty.

Special marks to @IAmJericho for the Queensryche reference on commentary. Breaking the silence! — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) March 19, 2020

#1 Best: The Exalted One is revealed

The #ExaltedOne has been revealed as #BrodieLee.

Get your Brodie Lee debut merch at https://t.co/KQgbBFVzzw and use the promo code DYNAMITE for a 20% discount on your entire online order. pic.twitter.com/6dFE5MUE3T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 19, 2020

Once upon a time, you knew him as Luke Harper, a follower in Bray Wyatt's faction- The Wyatt Family. Well, times have changed and he is a leader now and will be known as The Exalted One, going forward.

I genuinely think that he is one of the best big men in the business right now and his skills were overshadowed in WWE. He has a chance to break out and deliver as a member of The Dark Order and can guide his faction into the light because fans haven't really taken to them as the company had initially assumed.

The only question on everyone's mind is whether he can deliver as a leader and not a follower, and I'm excited to go along for the ride and find out.

