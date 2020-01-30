Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- WWE Hall of Famer ejected from ringside, Major botches on commentary

Riju Dasgupta

Cody Rhodes picks up Penelope Ford who was playing possum

Overall, I had fewer complaints with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as compared to the multitude I have every single week. I just thought that while the show was good, there were certain aspects that could certainly be improved.

So, here is my 'best and worst' of this week, served hot and fresh for your reading pleasure. Bear in mind that this is just one person's opinion and if you wish to differ, you have the freedom to do so in the comments section below.

I know that fans of All Elite Wrestling tend to be passionate and tend to read every word I write with a magnifying glass, feeling offended at any criticism of their show. Let me just state at the outset that like you, I'm also a fan of All Elite Wrestling and I really do want the company to succeed.

But it's my job to separate the good from the bad, and that's exactly what I'm going to do in this article.

#1 Best: The sheer drama in Cody vs. Kip Sabian

Cody Rhodes may just be the most over babyface in wrestling right now not named Edge. I loved every moment of his match with Kip Sabian, including all the drama that accompanied the contest.

Arn Anderson getting involved with the referee and being sent backstage was a really good touch. I even loved the sight of Penelope Ford pretending to be hurt and Cody Rhodes coming to her rescue, only to realize that she had been playing possum to help her man win the match.

And I also loved unbridled, untethered Cody Rhodes at the end, destroying Kip Sabian with three consecutive finishers. When he celebrated with the crowd, the whole arena showered their love upon Mr. AEW!

