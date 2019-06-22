Best and worst of Impact Wrestling - 2 Big returns, ECW legend gets kidnapped

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie formed an uneasy alliance this week

This week's episode of Impact Wrestling actually reminded me a bit of AEW Double or Nothing, because it was completely bottom heavy. The show did not start off all that strong but by the end, it was a pretty stacked episode of wrestling.

I know that through the years, Impact has traditionally been described as WWE Lite, because of the presentation. I do think that over time, it's attained a distinct identity of its own, to be honest.

In any case, I think that there were enough good things that happened this week, counterbalanced by enough 'worsts' as well. And it is with this prelude that I bring you the best and worst of Impact Wrestling, this week.

In any case, gear up for this week's episode of Impact Wrestling's 'Best and Worst'.

#1 Best: The return of the Impact World Champion

It's a testament to Impact Wrestling's booking that they were able to put on such great shows without a world champion. However, I'm extremely glad to report that Brian Cage is back in action and that he took the fight to Michael Elgin right away. Now, I couldn't be any more kicked to see the two bulls battle it out at Slammiversary. Also, the 'age of Cage' will finally get underway at long last.

In a way, I think the fact that Cage has been away from the action for so long has made his feud with Michael Elgin seem even more special. When the two men finally squared off in the middle of the ring, the place went absolutely bonkers. I personally think that we're in for quite a clash, between the two top guys in Impact Wrestling.

This wouldn't be the only return for this week's episode of Impact. There was another one, as well!

