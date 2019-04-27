Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Big debut, Rosemary takes wrestler captive

Rosemary kidnapped one of the members of Su Yung's army!

Impact Wrestling brought us two interesting hours of action this week, much like always. This episode was significant in the sense that it was the show before Rebellion, the upcoming pay-per-view. So, while it wasn't the best episode I've seen, I can imagine that Impact Wrestling must be saving the best for the show. This show was not bad.

I did have some major issues with the show, but overall, I can't say that I was bored at any point, honestly. It was a bottom heavy show, where I actually preferred the tail end of the program a lot more than the beginning. I also think there was way too little wrestling and too many commercial breaks this week.

Please feel free to air your own thoughts and views about the show and Impact Wrestling in general. Do you watch the show every week, and if not, why?

What would you like them to change to become a full-time viewer of Impact Wrestling?

#1 Best: The main event

Man, if you put six of the world's very best wrestlers in the main event and have them go all out, you are pretty much guaranteed a very good match. I thought that the Pentagon and Fenix pairing with Johnny Impact was weird at first, but the three worked great together and so did the babyfaces comprising of LAX and Brian Cage.

Remember how I said that this was a bottom heavy show? Everything built up to the main event, and thankfully, it did not disappoint at all.

Of course, this was just a teaser of the things that we'll get to see at the pay-per-view. But if the main course is as good as the appetizer, we're in for a treat.

