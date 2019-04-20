Best and worst of Impact Wrestling - Major heel turn, legend returns as guest referee

This week of Impact Wrestling, had more negatives than positives

The issue with Impact Wrestling is that some weeks are really packed with outstanding action. And then the next week sees a massive decline in terms of quality, and that's never a good thing. This was one of the 'cold' weeks for the brand. There was a lot that I did not care for, during the course of the show.

One of the major problems with the show is that none of the big stars wrestled. This includes the likes of Johnny Impact, Brian Cage and Killer Kross. Taya Valkyrie did wrestle but it was only for a split second.

Moreover, you had Eli Drake work a major angle at the end of the show but then he isn't going to be in the company for the long haul. What a massive blow it is to lose a star of his incredible calibre.

Well, there was still some good and a lot of bad, so let me dive into it.

#1 The Inter-gender match

Tag team action kicks off IMPACT in 10 MINUTES!



WATCH NOW - https://t.co/jyZYT78lVE pic.twitter.com/89CDeWWGk7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 20, 2019

Impact Wrestling usually kicks off with an exciting X Division match, so when this one was announced as the opener, I was quite dismayed. But surprisingly enough, this turned out to be a much better match than I thought it would be, fully packed with funny moments, to be honest with you guys.

All four individuals in the match understood that at the core of it all was a comedic element. And so you had Raj Singh get a close rear view from Scarlett Bordeaux, only for his parner Rohit Raju to demand the same treatment from the lady.

But then Fallah Bahh would take her place, to the delight of the audience. This wasn't match of the year, but it was match of the rear.

A great opener!

