Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling: Massive return, Former WWE star debuts

Mahabali Shera is back in Impact Wrestling for another run

I quite liked this week's episode of Impact Wrestling and I'm sure you will too if you have not watched it yet. I'm really glad that the company is coming to AXS TV because they've always had a great product and it's a shame that not enough people are watching it.

I really do hope that the move results in new viewers for them because they're a brand that's been on the rise since the new management took over, and such was the case this week too. The show came to us from Mexico, and except for a few issues that I'll detail here, I quite liked the show.

Overall, here's what I liked and what I did not from this week's show...

#1 Mahabali Shera returns

Mahabali Shera's official return to Impact Wrestling happened this week, when he was portrayed as the newest member of the Desi Hit Squad. I count Shera as a friend and it's great to see him get his moment under the bright lights.

As my colleague Greg Bush told me after the segment happened, he would be game for a serious Desi Hit Squad instead of the comedy act that we've seen over the past few months. Rohit Raju and Raj Singh are both talented pro wrestlers and with Shera as their leader, I think that business just picked up.

Shera has obviously kept himself in great shape, and I think that he has the potential to be a huge star in Impact Wrestling when all's said and done. Both as a part of the faction and as a singles star.

