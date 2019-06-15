Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- New persona, Male star challenges Tessa Blanchard

Scarlett Bordeaux amped up the mature content on Impact Wrestling

My apologies for not bringing you 'Best and worst' the week prior. I had a choice to either devote my energies to Impact Wrestling or Crown Jewel and I chose the latter show.

I would regret it immediately afterward, especially after seeing the Goldberg vs. Undertaker match unfold in the way that it did. I only heard good things about Impact Wrestling and my colleague Greg Bush did a great job with 'Best and worst', in my absence.

This week, I decided that I wouldn't miss the show for the world. Even though it's a busy day per se, I made it a point to catch this week's episode.

It wasn't the best episode of wrestling that I've seen but there were many elements of the show that I did personally enjoy.

#1 Best: The brawl

I love that a lot of the best Impact Wrestling action happens outside the ring. One of my favorite segments this week was when LAX and The Rascalz met in a bar, and The Rascalz got in LAX's face. What started out as a friendly rivalry between two babyface teams is now all-out war.

This is exactly what we needed. LAX is one of the best teams in the world and now that The Lucha Bros are possibly AEW bound, chances are that they will not have too many quality teams to work with. You can have the strongest protagonists on the show, but unless you have an equally strong antagonist, it may not be compelling for professional wrestling fans.

But LAX and The Rascalz are both incredible in-ring workers and I daresay that this feud could even eclipse the one LAX had with the Lucha Bros. When the fists were thrown, I knew that business was about to pick up!

