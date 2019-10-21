Best and worst of Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory - Former AEW star arrives, new champ crowned

Over the last few weeks, I've not been able to cover Impact Wrestling in the manner that I used to because Friday nights are when SmackDown happens, and as with any online pro wrestling portal, that is a higher priority. And so, to prepare for Bound for Glory, I binge-watched all the episodes of Impact Wrestling from the past few weeks, and I fell in love with pro wrestling yet again.

AEW and NXT are too in-ring driven, and RAW and SmackDown are far too inconsistent. Impact Wrestling is the right mix of drama, comedy, and in-ring action, making it the perfect variety show that has something for everyone who still enjoys pro wrestling.

That said, I did not think that Bound for Glory was their strongest show, but perhaps it's just a side-effect of how good their pay-per-views have been thus far. I know that a lot of casual fans are disappointed that Impact Wrestling did not go all the way with Sami and Tessa, but over the long haul, I personally think that this was a smart choice.

So, without too much of a prelude, let me commence with the 'Best and Worst' of the show.

#1 Best: Surprises in the gauntlet match

I know that rumors about Kylie Rae's arrival were all over the internet, but it was still very cool to see her come and compete in the gauntlet match. If she's signed on to Impact Wrestling for the long haul, she can be a very valuable asset for the Knockouts Division, and maybe even take Allie's spot.

I also loved the fact that Swoggle and Joey Ryan showed up during the course of the match. Neither man is a stranger to the company, and it'll be great to see what's next for both of these individuals.

