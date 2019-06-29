×
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Shots fired at WWE, Elgin hits senior Impact official

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.37K   //    29 Jun 2019, 11:03 IST

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie had an interesting confrontation this week
Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie had an interesting confrontation this week

I thought this week's episode of Impact Wrestling was a great show. It's just a shame that only around 4000 people would tune in to watch the action unfold on Twitch.

I really hope that Impact Wrestling manages to find a new home because the quality of the show deserves a much better audience. At a time when RAW and SmackDown Live have reached their lowest points in many respects, I still think that Impact Wrestling puts on good quality professional wrestling.

That said, it was a show that had its faults and I'll expand upon them in this article. If you were among the 4000 individuals that watched the show, what did you think of the action?

Feel free to voice your thoughts, views, and comments in the section right below.

#1 Best: The Rascalz vs. LAX & Laredo Kid

The main event match did not happen in the main event spot, but right before the Cage-Elgin altercation. I thought that the match was exactly how we expected it to be because of the men involved- fast and furious. LAX can do no wrong when they're in the ring, and Laredo Kid matched them when it came to intensity and sheer fury.

And then you have The Rascalz who can just do it all when the situation demands it. I also love the fact that the three of them will battle it out to determine which two go on to Slammiversary to challenge for the tag team Championships. Also, The Rascalz and LAX are almost guaranteed to steal the show and then some, when the bell rings.

It's a good thing that we get to see such action on a weekly basis from a company that so many have just written off as irrelevant. Anyone who watches the show is sure to become an Impact Wrestling fan!

