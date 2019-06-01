×
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- Tessa Blanchard destroys sexist wrestler, Dream feud teased

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
938   //    01 Jun 2019, 11:07 IST

Tessa Blanchard showed no mercy towards the erstwhile WCW legend
Tessa Blanchard showed no mercy towards the erstwhile WCW legend

What a great time it is to be a wrestling fan, right? Close on the heels of the amazing AEW pay-per-view 'Double or Nothing,' we get such an extraordinarily good episode of Impact Wrestling.

Plus, in just a few hours we will be treated to what should be, as always, a pretty fantastic edition of NXT TakeOver. But let's not get ahead of ourselves because the task at hand is the weekly 'Best and worst' edition of Impact Wrestling.

I thought that this week's episode was even better than the show usually is, on most weeks. And on most weeks, Impact Wrestling puts on a pretty good show that honestly puts WWE's main roster to shame.

There were only a few aspects of tonight's action that I did not particularly care for, personally.

#1 Best: Tessa Blanchard takes out Glenn Gilbertti for his comments

This match was exactly what it needed to be. Glenn Gilbertti has been calling out the Knockouts for not being anything better than second rate on most nights which led to him facing off against Tessa Blanchard in a first-time clash.

Blanchard is no stranger to inter-gender matches and if you've watched United We Stand, you know that she had one of the matches of the night against Joey Ryan. This time, Gilbertti stepped into the ring and made many disparaging comments towards the women in wrestling today, right before the match.

Tessa Blanchard would make short work of Gilbertti much to the delight of the audience on hand, which solidified her as a babyface. I had trouble buying into such a natural heel as a babyface before this, but just about anyone becomes a good guy naturally when you're working against someone like Glenn Gilbertti.

