Best and worst of Money in the Bank 2017 (18th June)

A show with ups and downs crescendoing into a Match of the Year contender.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 10:29 IST

Did James Ellsworth possibly ruin the greatest moment in Women’s Wrestling?

As we scramble to catch our breath after the breakneck affair that was the main event of Money in the Bank 2017, we bring you our best and worst countdown. This show had an equal measure of both in equal spades, oscillating between the good and the bad, like a pendulum.

However, all’s well that ends well, and therefore we give this show a thumbs up rating overall. What did we like and what did we dislike from this pay-per-view that took place at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis? Read on to find out, folks.

#1 Best: Incredible crowd & energy

We can’t remember the last Randy Orton match, with some massive heat

Take a bow, St. Louis, Missouri! Despite some questionable booking decisions through the course of the show, your energy made the show a success. By rooting for your hometown hero, Randy Orton and making the championship match seem like a big deal, you made a lacklustre feud feel quite special indeed.

By cheering every single amazing spot during the main event, as well as the opening contest, you deafened us, even though we are sitting miles away from you and watching the action on the WWE Network. If only WWE could carry this crowd to every single arena around the country, the product would feel far more interesting.