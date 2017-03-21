Best and Worst of Raw: 20th March, 2017

Two weeks removed from Wrestlemania, how did Raw fare this week?

21 Mar 2017

It is Wrestlemania season and to celebrate, Raw was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As expected, the central story at hand was the aftermath of the implosion of the Foley-Stephanie McMahon storyline and the repercussions of the former's actions.

While the show did have its fair share of great moments, yet again, it was brought down by the sheer length of the episode that began to drag after a point. By the end of the show, we didn't know if it was a thumbs-up episode or a thumbs down one. Let’s look at the best and worst ‘list’ from this edition of WWE’s flagship brand.

#1 Best: A super hot crowd

Truthfully one of the loudest live crowds we’ve heard in recent times!

This felt like it was the year 2000 once again.

The crowd was red hot throughout the duration of the night as they cheered for the babyfaces and booed the heels, making the show more enjoyable. True, they may have been quieter for the Cruiserweights at times, but they made Mick Foley’s firing seem like a big deal by passionately investing themselves into the segment and letting their feelings be known.

We could tell that babyfaces like Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, and even Sami Zayn really played off the crowds, delivering great performances.

We’ve heard of Raw-after-Mania crowds being special. Looks like Raw-before-Mania crowds are getting there too. Give yourselves a round of applause, if you were in the building.