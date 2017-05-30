Best and Worst of Raw: 29th May, 2017

This was an underwhelming show, with some good matches.

30 May 2017

Not even the fantastic main event could save this Raw episode

The Go-Home show before a pay-per-view is always a disappointment.

This has almost become a tradition of sorts for WWE fans. This week did have some promising matches and segments, but the length of the show is just tiresome. As much as we love wrestling, both as fans and journalists, it is impossible to not let our thoughts drift on every Monday night.

However, as is always the case, we bring you the best and worst of Raw, immediately following the show.

#1 Best: Outstanding main event

Rollins and Reigns totally showed the remaining roster how to steal the show

The funny thing about Raw is that however tiresome and lacklustre the show may get, the main events are always great. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins put on probably the best match that they have ever had, and absolutely stole the show.

The two men are so familiar with each other's offence that there were enough familiar spots for fans, but with their unique twist as well. Both men worked as babyfaces, so it was just a question of who had more heart in this contest. Roman Reigns persevered in the match, but for fans, honestly, both men won.

This was in every way, a pay-per-view quality match.