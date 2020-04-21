Drew McIntyre and Zelina Vega at the start of RAW

There was nothing particularly wrong with RAW this week, but it just did not seem like a big deal in any sense whatsoever. It was a show with very little that was actually bad but also, very little that actually stood out.

In my opinion, at least, the show has been hurt immensely by the lack of a live crowd in the arena. The least RAW can do until the audience returns, is put on shows that keep the audience invested for the duration of the three hours.

And even though the men and women of RAW worked hard to ensure that this happened, I just felt like the show did not quite deliver. So, let's look at the best and worst of RAW this week and separate the good from the bad.

#1 Best: 3 potential new challengers for Becky Lynch

Remember how there was once a point where it seemed like Becky Lynch had no equal in the women's division and that she would hold the RAW Women's Championship until the end of time? One may argue that nothing has changed since then but this week, RAW really had a few women pick up some major victories.

I will not count Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair because despite their impressive wins, we've seen them tussle with 'The Man' far too many times already. I thought that Liv Morgan did a very commendable job picking up a win and if you notice how she's been booked in recent times, WWE is clearly high on her right now.

But Bianca Belair and Nia Jax were portrayed as absolute powerhouses during their matches, both picking up impressive wins and proving that Lynch cannot rest easy when they are a part of the active women's roster.