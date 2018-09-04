Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best and Worst of RAW- 3rd September, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
23.92K   //    04 Sep 2018, 09:46 IST

RAW had its share of good and bad, this week
RAW had its share of good and bad, this week

I must say that RAW has been solid for the last two weeks. This week, unfortunately, wasn't quite the same, and I daresay there was more bad than good. Of course, some parts of the show were absolutely fantastic, but I couldn't wait for the others to end, honestly. So, did it build up the anticipation for Hell in a Cell?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

I have mixed feelings about this particular subject. You be the judge of that from my 'Best and Worst' review. I would love to hear your thoughts and opinions.

I daresay that the first part of the show was really, really mediocre. The second part of the show, from The Undertaker segment on wasn't all that bad.

Here is my assessment of the last three hours of sports entertainment.

#1 Best: The return of The Undertaker

This segment certainly sent massive chills down my spine
This segment certainly sent massive chills down my spine

Those of you who follow the dirt sheets know that The Undertaker was supposed to be on RAW this week. But then again, when he finally did come out, it was a pleasant sight. His incredible chemistry with Shawn Michaels is really the stuff that legends are made of. Their banter was fantastic.

Will Shawn Michaels ever wrestle again? There's no way to tell right now, but I certainly have the feeling that he may get involved in the Triple H vs. Undertaker match in some capacity at Melbourne. The chants of 'one more match' were thunderous this week.

This segment just went on to prove the disparity between the current roster and these legends and show us why these men were truly immortal. I cannot wait to see how this storyline develops in weeks to follow.

Fans in Australia should certainly be in for a real treat!

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Revival Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Predicting the Best and Worst of the upcoming episode of RAW
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst Of The RAW After SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (27 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 things that could go right in the next episode of RAW...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW 27th August 2018: 5 Points to Note
RELATED STORY
4 things that need to happen on Raw this week- 13 August...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw after SummerSlam 2018: 5 possible scenarios
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us