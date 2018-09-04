Best and Worst of RAW- 3rd September, 2018

RAW had its share of good and bad, this week

I must say that RAW has been solid for the last two weeks. This week, unfortunately, wasn't quite the same, and I daresay there was more bad than good. Of course, some parts of the show were absolutely fantastic, but I couldn't wait for the others to end, honestly. So, did it build up the anticipation for Hell in a Cell?

I have mixed feelings about this particular subject. You be the judge of that from my 'Best and Worst' review. I would love to hear your thoughts and opinions.

I daresay that the first part of the show was really, really mediocre. The second part of the show, from The Undertaker segment on wasn't all that bad.

Here is my assessment of the last three hours of sports entertainment.

#1 Best: The return of The Undertaker

This segment certainly sent massive chills down my spine

Those of you who follow the dirt sheets know that The Undertaker was supposed to be on RAW this week. But then again, when he finally did come out, it was a pleasant sight. His incredible chemistry with Shawn Michaels is really the stuff that legends are made of. Their banter was fantastic.

Will Shawn Michaels ever wrestle again? There's no way to tell right now, but I certainly have the feeling that he may get involved in the Triple H vs. Undertaker match in some capacity at Melbourne. The chants of 'one more match' were thunderous this week.

This segment just went on to prove the disparity between the current roster and these legends and show us why these men were truly immortal. I cannot wait to see how this storyline develops in weeks to follow.

Fans in Australia should certainly be in for a real treat!

